God's Love We Deliver prepares 15,000 Thanksgiving meals for hungry New Yorkers

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- As many people prepare their Thanksgiving meals, there are several organizations that are making sure hungry New Yorkers also getting a Thanksgiving meal.

"God's Love We Deliver" is one such organization in SoHo, Manhattan.

Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the year with 15,000 Thanksgiving meals set to be home-delivered to more than 7,300 households for Thanksgiving, thanks to the help of more than 1,000 volunteers.

God's Love will preparea guest meal for every client, which can be shared with a friend or family member, so no one has to spend the holiday alone, and each household also gets a festive tote filled with personal care items and treats.

Supporters can make the holidays extra special by sponsoring our Celebrate With a Plate program - for $20 supporters can sponsor a meal for a client and their guest.

This year's delicious Thanksgiving menu includes Smoky Braised Winter Squash Soup by Culinary Council Member Mark Bittman featuring Burlap & Barrel's "Smoke & Garlic" spice blend, Roasted Turkey Breast with Mushroom Gravy, Cornbread Stuffing, Sweet Potato Mash, Cranberry Sauce, Harvest Vegetable Medley Blend with Peter Som's Harvest Brussels Sprouts-Brussels sprouts donated by Heermance Farm-and Crustless Pumpkin Pie.

God's Love also serves a vegetarian menu as well as minced and pureed Thanksgiving meals featuring the same dishes as the regular meal, but processed for the different textures, available for clients whose medical conditions require those modifications.

They are also the onlyfood and nutrition services provider in the NYC area that cooks and home-delivers the medically tailored - and RDN-designed meals - that New Yorkers living with severe illness need.

Medically tailored meals like the ones that God's Love provides lower healthcare costs, improve health outcomes through good nutrition, and greatly improve clients' outlook and quality of life.

This fiscal year, God's Love will deliver a projected 5 million medically tailored meals to over 17,000 clients, and on December 9 they will celebrate the delivery of their 40 millionth meal, on the heels of 2025 when it will celebrate its 40th anniversary as an organization.

God's Love serves the five boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Long Island and Hudson County, NJ.

God's Love works with more than 23,000 volunteers each year to help cook, package, and deliver each meal.

All services are provided free of charge to clients, and we are proud that, since 1985, they have never had a waiting list.

Information on how you can support the organization through volunteering or donations can be found on their website: www.glwd.org

Thanksgiving by the Numbers:

- 15,000+ Thanksgiving feasts

- 15,000 crustless pumpkin pies

- 10,000 pounds of turkey

- 7,300 gift totes with filled with snack bags, dental care kits and personal care kits

- 7,300 households

- 1,000+ volunteers

- 1,500 gallons of bisque

- 240 gallons of gravy

- 1,000 pounds of Brussels sprouts donated by Heermance Farm (with Peter Som's Harvest Brussels Sprouts recipe from our holiday catalog)

(Information provided by God's Love We Deliver)

