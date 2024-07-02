Haverstraw police ID suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 29-year-old man

HAVERSTRAW, New York (WABC) -- Police in Haverstraw have identified a suspect they are looking for after a man was shot and killed Monday.

Authorities said Tuesday they are searching for 18-year-old Yandie Martinez in connection to the homicide.

Photos released by police show his face and distinctive tattoos and police say he is armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened near Fairmount Avenue and West Street around 4:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found one car crashed into a parked vehicle.

Officials say the driver, identified as 29-year-old Christian Alvarado, was on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far there is no word on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about Martinez is asked to call Haverstraw police at 845-354-1500.

