3 injured, including child, in dog attack in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are investigating after several people were hurt when they were bitten by a dog.

It happened Tuesday on Lantern Road just before 12:30 p.m.

Three people were injured, including a child, who taken by helicopter to Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

