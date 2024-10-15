  • Watch Now
3 injured, including child, in dog attack in Hicksville

WABC
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 7:12PM
HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are investigating after several people were hurt when they were bitten by a dog.

It happened Tuesday on Lantern Road just before 12:30 p.m.

Three people were injured, including a child, who taken by helicopter to Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

