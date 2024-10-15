3 injured, including child, in dog attack in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are investigating after several people were hurt when they were bitten by a dog.
It happened Tuesday on Lantern Road just before 12:30 p.m.
Three people were injured, including a child, who taken by helicopter to Cohen Children's Medical Center.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.