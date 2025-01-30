Hoboken PATH Station to close down midnight Friday to begin $430 million restoration project

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Friday morning commute to work is going to look a lot different for some 20,000 passengers who ride the PATH train between New York and New Jersey.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will temporarily close the Hoboken station starting at Friday at 12 a.m. to begin its $430 million restoration project.

The project is expected to take place over two years as part of the agency's forward plan.

The station will close while massive repairs are made to the 117-year-old system.

"It does make it inconvenient because the other options are the light rail, which isn't super reliable," said commuter Purvi Patel.

Another commuter Daniel Miletic echoed Patel's concerns, adding the PATH is the fastest way to get to where he needs to go.

The plan includes critical track and switch upgrades as the railway is often disrupted by delays due to an aging system. Crews will also be replacing the concrete platform as well as four stairwells inside the station.

"Actually right outside of Hoboken station we have a really complex overlay of tracks called an interlocking," said Rebecca Riehl, PATH Assistant Director of Passenger Services and Customer Service. "And that's all going to be replaced at the end of all of this riders will feel a better smoother, more reliable ride."

Working around the closure, NJ Transit is increasing service on the No. 126 bus from Hoboken Station to Midtown Bus Terminal. Commuters can also take a free PATH shuttle between Hoboken and Newport/Exchange Pl stations. During rush hours, additional service will be added to both stations.

"I think it's a necessary evil," said commuter Jessica Sarkisian. "You've got to get it done."

The agency is also cross honoring tickets and expanded ferry service during peak hours, and fare on the New York Waterway from Hoboken will be reduced to $3.

PATH officials recommend commuters give themselves extra time to plan Monday through Thursday with those four days marking peak travel times.

The closure period will last 25 days from Jan. 30 to Feb. 25.

