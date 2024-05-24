Israeli flag defaced at same Monsey service center where previous flag was stolen

MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- A new Israeli flag was found defaced on Friday at the same Monsey business where a previous flag was stolen last week.

Pictures of the vandalized flag were obtained by Eyewitness News after the owner of the service center, Joe Kurek, made the discovery.

This is the second incident to occur at the same business recently.

Joe Kurek

On May 17, surveillance cameras caught someone ripping down the Israeli flag in front of the center.

Kurek said the stolen flag was a gift from a dear friend who died last year a friend who served in the military and brought the flag from Israel to Monsey.

The new flag was put up last week.

