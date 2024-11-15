Jennings Creek wildfire now 75% contained on New Jersey side

PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Jennings Creek Wildfire is now 75% contained on the Passaic County side in New Jersey, but the fight continues to be more challenging on the New York side of the blaze.

Officials on Thursday evening said that on the New Jersey side, 2,283 acres were burning, and containment had reached 75%.

It's wasn't clear the amount of acreage that was burning, or what the containment level was on the New York side, but officials said the terrain in Orange County has proved to be more challenging.

On Thursday, first responders spent the day using fire to fight the fire. Controlled fires were intentionally set to burn up dried leaves and brush so if the wildfire reaches that area, there will be no fuel left to help it spread.

Due to the blaze, there was no school in the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District Thursday or Friday.

There has been no significant rain since September, creating very dry conditions and dry fallen leaves on the ground -- prompting New Jersey officials to issue a Drought Warning on Wednesday.

"New Jersey is experiencing unprecedented weather conditions-as a result of climate change-that require us to take these precautionary measures now," Governor Phil Murphy said. "It can be challenging to adjust our daily habits, but it is imperative that we all work together, heed the guidance to conserve water, and use the utmost caution outdoors to reduce the risk of wildfire as dry conditions continue statewide."

On the heels of Murphy's announcement of a drought warning, New Jersey American Water, the largest water utility in the state issued a statewide mandatory conservation notice.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statewide burn ban until November 30.

The ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires statewide for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires, recreational fires and open fires used for cooking. Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires.

The Jennings Creek fire started burning in Orange County, New York, and Passaic County, New Jersey last weekend.

The fire claimed the life of an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter, Dariel Vasquez.

