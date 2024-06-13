15th annual Jimmy Awards high school theater competition takes place tonight in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The curtain will open for the 15th annual National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards, on Monday, June 24.

The ceremony is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement - recognizing talent in vocal, dance and acting performance.

This year's show will be hosted by Emmy, Tony and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Josh Groban, and will feature performances by 102 student participants at the Minskoff Theatre on June 24.

Sonia Rincon reports from Times Square where the 2024 Jimmy Award nominees got to see their faces up close on a giant billboard.

The nominees will compete for the Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as top honors and scholarships.

Who are the nominees?

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Joelle Garguillo hosted a preview of the show, introducing some of the 102 student participants in the special, "On The Red Carpet at the Jimmy Awards National High School Musical Theater Awards."

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo takes you behind the scenes at the Jimmy Awards

2024 Inspiring Teacher Award recipients

The Jimmy Awards congratulated the recipients of the 2024 Inspiring Teacher Award, which is given to teachers nominated by their students and chosen by a committee in recognition for their roles in guiding their students who excelled during the previous year's ceremony. This year's recipients were Jacqueline McLean of Le Roy Jr. Sr. High School in Rochester, New York, and Paul Fillingim of Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio, Texas.

Jimmy Awards student reporters

The Jimmy Awards will welcome two student reporters to New York City: Nicole Scimeca from Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards in Chicago, and Richard "Ricky" Ragazzo from the Tommy Tune Awards in Houston, Texas. The two are aspiring journalists who were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media.

The Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

The show will be streamed live on the Jimmy Awards website beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24.

The Intermission Show hosted by Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo will be streamed on ABC 7 New York that night.

WABC-TV is the official media partner of the Jimmy Awards.

