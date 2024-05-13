John Krasinski's 'IF' serves as reminder that magic of childhood is always within reach

NEW YORK -- John Krasinski is taking a crack at the summer box office with his latest film "IF."

The family film is about a girl who discovers she can see everyone's imaginary friends and sets out on an adventure to reunite them with their grown-up creators.

"IF" feels like more than just a movie - it's a chance for grown-ups to tap into their inner child and encourage kids to hold onto theirs.

It's a reminder to keep the people who are always there for you close -- even the ones others cannot see.

The movie is seen through a young girl's eyes. Her dad, played by Krasinki, is sick and to cope she sets out to save her friends - the ones that nobody else can see.

The actor, writer and director said he made the film for his girls.

"They're fearless, they get to do these voices, do tea parties, dance parties, but it wasn't until the pandemic that I saw their light start to go out," Krasinski said. "And then they started to let the real world in, as we all did. And they started asking big questions like, are we going to be OK?"

Krasinski said that's when he said he knew he had to make a movie.

"And I said, that's it, I have to write a movie that says, yes, the real world comes in, but you always have that world to go to, that magical world that you have with all this hope, dreams, ambitions -- that's what you tap into on the bad days," he said. "And so I made it for them."

To bring the magic to life, Krasinski called on some of his friends, like Ryan Reynolds. Some other members of the cast include Emily Blunt, Steve Carrell, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, the late Louis Gossett Jr. and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Krasinski said the movie brought him back to his childhood.

"I did it for my kids and then halfway through the process I realized, am I doing this for my inner kid?" Krasinski said. "It's this thing where you realize that decision of whether or not to grow up is such a huge one."

Krasinski said he knows at some point he will go through that with his girls, so when he played that part in the movie, it was genuine.

"One of my favorite lines is the little girl says, 'life doesn't always have to be fun,' and my response is, 'that doesn't stop us from trying,'" Krasinski said.

The message of "IF" is really beautiful and reminds us that the magic of childhood is always within reach. And true friends, real or imaginary, have the power to guide us through life's challenges - no matter how big or small.

"IF" his theaters this Friday.

