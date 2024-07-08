Stabbing at Adventureland amusement park on Long Island leaves person seriously injured, police say

EAST FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- One person is in serious condition after a stabbing at Adventureland amusement park in East Farmingdale, Suffolk County Police say.

Two families got into a confrontation at the park just before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a park spokesperson.

Park Safety responded to the scene and called in police and first responders.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

One person is in police custody.

The park remained open after 8 p.m. once the scene was processed.

A statement from a park spokesperson reads in part,

"For more than 60 years, Adventureland has been providing Long Island families with a convenient, affordable and fun local destination. The safety and security of our visitors is our highest priority."

