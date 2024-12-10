Brooklyn man charged with DWI, trespassing after driving SUV onto LIRR tracks

ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) -- A Brooklyn man has been charged with DWI, trespassing and reckless endangerment after police say he drove his SUV onto some railroad tracks, disrupting rail service on one branch of the Long Island Railroad for hours.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on the LIRR Main Line between Bellerose and Floral Park stations.

Police say 40-year-old Basilio Hidalgo was intoxicated when he drove his black Honda SUV onto the tracks west of the Elmont-USB Arena Station.

Hidalgo allegedly traveled a half mile east before two tires on the SUV ignited, forcing the vehicle to stop.

Police arrived and arrested him within minutes.

The incident suspended service on the Hempstead Branch and caused significant delays on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, and Oyster Bay branches.

It took crews more than three hours to remove the SUV, repair damage to the tracks and third rail and fully restore service to the Main Line.

