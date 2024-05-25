Man hospitalized after being set on fire on 1 train, police say

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after he was set on fire on the subway, police say.

It happened Saturday just before 3 p.m. on the 1 train at Houston Street. Police say the suspect threw an unknown flammable suspect on another man as the train was pulling into the station, causing the victim's shirt to ignite in flames.

The victim suffered burns to his upper torso, chest, and neck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene but was later captured at Canal Street and Renwick Street.

Charges are currently pending.

