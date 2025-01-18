Man slashed on the subway at Penn Station, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who slashed a man on the subway at Penn Station.
It happened Friday just after 8 p.m. on a No. 2 train.
A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital.
There is no word on what led up to the attack.
No arrests have been made.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.