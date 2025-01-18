Man slashed on the subway at Penn Station, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who slashed a man on the subway at Penn Station.

It happened Friday just after 8 p.m. on a No. 2 train.

A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the attack.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | First female officer sworn in by police department in Elmsford, NY

Marcus Solis has more on the swearing in of Tiesha Heath.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.