Memorial Day Weekend drivers should avoid traveling at these peak times

AAA says the worst time to drive is 3-7 p.m. on Memorial Day.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An estimated 44 million Americans traveled for this Memorial Day Weekend.

AAA says more than 38 million hit the roads for the holiday weekend, and now it's time to head back home.

If you're driving Monday, AAA says you should wait.

They say anytime after 7 p.m. is the best time to travel.

They expect traffic to be at its worst between 3 to 7 p.m.

You can also expect a busy time at the airport if you're flying home.

The TSA says it set a new record on Friday, with 2.9 million passengers screened.

The previous record was set last November.

Raegan Medgie has details from Washington Heights.

