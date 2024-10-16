Delta extends service suspension from JFK to Tel Aviv amid ongoing Middle East conflict

QUEENS (WABC) -- The conflict in the Middle East has forced Delta Arilines to suspend flights from JFK Airport to Tel Aviv through March 31st.

The airline previously announced it would be pausing service on the route through December 31st.

The announcement comes amid rising fears of a wider conflict in the region.

In a statement, the airline said prioritizing customer safety "remains paramount."

"Delta is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed," a statement from the company read.

Delta also said that customers traveling to and from Tel Aviv should expect additional cancelations on a rolling basis as the conflicts continue.

