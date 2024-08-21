FDNY suspends search for missing swimmer on Brighton Beach

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn have suspended their search for a missing swimmer on Brighton Beach.

NYPD received a call around 5:20 a.m. Wednesay that a person was lost in the ocean.

Police, along with the FDNY, responded to Brighton 6th Street and began their search.

Using boats, helicopters, drones and divers, the search for the swimmer lasted at least an hour.

NYPD eventually pulled divers from the water after searching for nearly an hour.

The search continued from the sky and in boats but was eventually suspended after no signs of the swimmer popped up.

Meanwhile, ocean conditions have been at their calmest in days since Ernesto-fueled rough waters in the area. Lifeguards are not on duty at this location until 10 a.m.

