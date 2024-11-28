The best of Neighborhood Eats 2024

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join us for a look back at some of the amazing "Neighborhood Eats" stories featured on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 this year.

From pizza to pastries, they all show off the soul of their creators and bring something unique to their communities.

For some of the best pizza in New York City, look no further than the subway station.

Neighborhood Eats takes you to See No Evil Pizza which is located at the 50th Street station's downtown no. 1 train stop.

If you are hungry, it's late at night, and you want more than a slice of pizza, you might want to try Midnight Spaghetti in the West Village of Manhattan.

For a home-cooked meal, Enoteca Maria on Staten Island is a place where grandmothers representing countries from around the globe are hired as chefs to cook and share their family recipes.

One restaurant in Tribeca specializes in a very specific gumbo recipe. Filé Gumbo Bar is also way more than just gumbo. They've got red beans and rice and some amazing seasonal specials.

The Salty Lunch Lady's Little Luncheonette in Queens was inspired by cooking during the pandemic and popups. It includes some sandwiches that are as creative as the name of the restaurant.

Who doesn't love a little bit of chocolate on ice cream or maybe some fruit, but how about grilled cheese? Or tacos? Check out what Chocobar Cortés in the Bronx is cooking up!

In Brooklyn, the owner of Je T'aime Patisserie is feeding her soul by feeding the community around her. A childhood activity turned into her lifelong passion and she's using her food to help give the people around her a taste of something different.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.