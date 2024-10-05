Overnight crash involving tractor-trailer leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Linden, NJ

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two men were killed in motor vehicle crash in Linden, NJ overnight.

It happened on Route 1 just before 3 a.m. Officers say they responded to a crash at the intersection of South Stiles Street and Route 1.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Infiniti car was traveling in the northbound lanes when it struck a tractor-trailer.

The truck was apparently making a left turn onto South Stiles Street when the crash happened.

One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver and another passenger were taken to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries.

The second passenger later died.

The truck driver was not injured, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

