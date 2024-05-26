Officials investigating death of 12-year-old in Fort Lee, New Jersey

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey officials are investigating the death of a 12-year-old in Bergen County.
First responders responded to a 911 call around 3:30 Saturday afternoon at a home on Maple Street in Fort Lee.
The child was rushed to the hospital and later died.
