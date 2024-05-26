  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Officials investigating death of 12-year-old in Fort Lee, New Jersey

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, May 26, 2024 3:53AM
Officials investigating death of 12-year-old in New Jersey
First responders responded to a 911 call around 3:30 Saturday afternoon at a home on Maple Street in Fort Lee.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey officials are investigating the death of a 12-year-old in Bergen County.

First responders responded to a 911 call around 3:30 Saturday afternoon at a home on Maple Street in Fort Lee.

The child was rushed to the hospital and later died.

MORE NEWS: NJ man accused of attacking mechanic with bleach at service station

Anthony Johnson is live in Rochelle Park, NJ with details on a bleach attack.c

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW