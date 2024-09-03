Newark students return back to school with extended day, more time for lunch

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Class is back in session for New Jersey's largest school district.

This year, students will be spending more time in the classroom in Newark.

Newark Public School days will start at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:05 p.m.

This is 20 minutes more than last year for elementary students who used to start at 8:25 a.m. and end at 2:55 p.m.

High school students will spend 25 minutes more each day in school.

The new schedule provides more instruction time and an extra 30 hours of tutoring time per year for students.

It also gives students a lunch period equivalent to a class period.

The new schedule will impact 40,000 students in the Newark Public Schools system.

The changes were born out of a new agreement between the district and teachers union to guarantee a 45 minute lunch break and more transition time between periods.

The union has reportedly said in the past that teachers would have to skip lunch or squeeze in a snack sometimes.

The changes raise questions about how smoothly parents will be able to alter their day around the new arrival and dismissal times.

Superintendent of Schools Roger Leon is expected to be on hand to welcome students to the Franklin School.

