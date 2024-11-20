NJ Governor Phil Murphy to host summit, discuss funding for NJ Transit, Amtrak

NEWARK (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will meet with leaders from NJ Transit and Amtrak.

The state recently received more than $100 million dollars in grants to fix issues blamed for those brutal delays over the summer.

New Jersey says the federal funds will modernize the aging system. The $112 million allocation was announced last week as part of a larger $300 million project to upgrade service along the entire North East Corridor.

Specific areas the agencies are looking to upgrade, include train speeds, passenger capacity and reducing service interupptions.

Many of the summer travel delays and cancelations were attributed to overhead wire issues. $18.6 million will be used to upgrade the signal system between New Brunswick and Elizabeth, $13.4 million for modernization overhead wires on a 23-mile stretch of track and $80 million will be used to upgrade the Kearny substation.

While funds are set to be doled out, there are concerns that the incoming Trump administration could deprioritize funding for transportation despite it being a high priority for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders.

