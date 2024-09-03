Arson investigation underway after Paterson, New Jersey soccer field vandalized

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An arson investigation is underway after a Paterson soccer field was vandalized, officials say.

The center of the field at Pennington Park was discovered by officers this past Saturday with a large hole in the middle of it after it was set on fire.

Officials noted the vandals spray painted "BASL" (Bangladeshi American Sports League) and crossed it out before lighting the fire.

"I saw it Saturday morning," said Kennedy High School Varsity Soccer captain Gabriel Paulino. "It made me really sad that's our home field."

The act forced the local league to cancel a match this weekend, and the Kennedy HS varsity soccer squad who calls Pennington Park home, is now unable to use the field for games.

"They're champions," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said. "And they deserve to play at the open of the school year on a field fitting their excellence."

Two adult rival teams also use the field for weekend nights. One of them just got kicked out of the league. Sayegh said they are looking into whether or not a member of a rival team is responsible.

"There's not a reason why everyone is allowed to enjoy futbol," said Kennedy HS's Christopher Minan. "We enjoy it and it's ruining the experience for everyone."

Sayegh acknowledged he and the city are doing everything they can to get the field back in shape within the next week.

The $500,000 vandalized field has faced other challenges in the past. It had to be replaced due to damage from a hurricane two years ago

Photos taken by the Bangladeshi American Sports League show a large burn on the field at Pennington Park, which led to a match being postponed over the weekend.

