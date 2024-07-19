NJ Transit resolving 'heat-related equipment issues'; regular service to resume this weekend

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- After a week of "heat-related rail equipment issues," NJ Transit announced Friday that service is being resolved.
NJ Transit says regular weekend schedules will be in effect beginning on Saturday, and regular weekday schedules will be in effect beginning on Monday.
The agency said its crews were "working around the clock to make repairs."
For complete schedule details CLICK HERE
NJ Transit initially put out an alert on during the evening commute on Tuesday, saying that they were experiencing heat-related rail equipment issues affecting air conditioning units and other electronic components.
They told customers that they may experience delays, and it could be necessary to "cancel or combine select trips for the next 48-72 hours."
Gov. Phil Murphy has called the performance of late unacceptable.
