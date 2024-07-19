NJ Transit resolving 'heat-related equipment issues'; regular service to resume this weekend

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- After a week of "heat-related rail equipment issues," NJ Transit announced Friday that service is being resolved.

NJ Transit says regular weekend schedules will be in effect beginning on Saturday, and regular weekday schedules will be in effect beginning on Monday.

The agency said its crews were "working around the clock to make repairs."

For complete schedule details CLICK HERE

NJ Transit initially put out an alert on during the evening commute on Tuesday, saying that they were experiencing heat-related rail equipment issues affecting air conditioning units and other electronic components.

They told customers that they may experience delays, and it could be necessary to "cancel or combine select trips for the next 48-72 hours."

Gov. Phil Murphy has called the performance of late unacceptable.

ALSO READ | Meteor may be responsible for loud boom heard across NYC and NJ

Kristin Thorne attempts to get to the bottom of the loud boom.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.