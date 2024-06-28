G train partially shutting down starting Friday night in Brooklyn for MTA modernization project

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first phase of a ten-week project that will shut down a section of the G train line in Brooklyn begins Friday night.
Starting at 9:45 p.m., no G trains will run in either direction for the next week between Court Square and Nassau Avenue. In the meantime, free B94 shuttle buses will be running between those stops.
Trains will still be running between Nassau Avenue and Church Avenue at all times.
These changes will last until 9:45 p.m. on July 5.
The entire project to modernize track signals along the G train line is expected to be complete in September.
According to the MTA, about 160,000 commuters ride the G train each day.
You can read more about the service changes on the MTA's website.
