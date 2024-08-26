Brooklyn neighborhood on edge as police search for man who followed woman into building, choked her

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Bone-chilling video shows a man following a woman into her building near Prospect Park, and then choking her from behind.

The victim screamed for help and for her attacker to stop as she fought back. Thankfully that was enough for him to run away, however the community is on edge as police continue to search for her attacker.

The 25-year-old walked up a few steps into the lobby towards the mailboxes when the suspect pushed the button to the elevator and waited - clueless as security cameras tracked his every move.

The suspect then zeroed in on the victim, walked up the same steps and put his arm around her neck. The victim managed to kick the man as the struggle continued for several seconds.

"It's crazy because he was literally like five feet behind her in the picture I saw," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

It happened Thursday night around 11, in a building near the intersection of Ocean and Parkside Avenues in Brooklyn.

The victim told police that as the suspect had his arm around her neck, she yelled for help and told him to stop - to which he replied, 'shut up.' That is when he simply let her go and walked away as if nothing had happened.

The victim dialed 911, looking to make sure her attacker did not come back. She was not physically hurt.

"There have been a lot of weird things happening in this building. I've been followed in before myself," said Carlos Vasquez.

Vasquez said he got a door camera because he didn't feel safe.

Dan Krauth has the details on a new and potentially lethal narcotic that is creeping into the NYC area from Latin America.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.