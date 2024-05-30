Advocate groups rally to demand NYC take action against rise of antisemitic attacks

The demonstration comes less than 24 hours after the most recent antisemitic attack in Canarsie.

The demonstration comes less than 24 hours after the most recent antisemitic attack in Canarsie.

The demonstration comes less than 24 hours after the most recent antisemitic attack in Canarsie.

The demonstration comes less than 24 hours after the most recent antisemitic attack in Canarsie.

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- The demand for New York City lawmakers to take action against violence and antisemitic attacks reached its boiling point on Thursday.

Two advocate groups -- EndJewHatred and TakeBackNYC -- rallied in front of City Hall amid the rise of antisemitic hate crimes in the city since Oct. 7. That date marked the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The demonstration also comes less than 24 hours after the most recent attack in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Asghar Ali, 58, drove up the sidewalk and allegedly tried running over a group of young men outside Mesivta Yakov School on Wednesday.

No one was injured, but the groups want lawmakers to step up their efforts.

In 2024 alone, over 150 antisemitic hate crimes have been reported to the NYPD, 60% more than were reported during the same time period last year.

"City council has to do a lot more than they are doing to our ensure civil rights are upheld," said EndJewHatred's Michelle Ahdoot. "Jews and non-Jews who are New York City residents."

Police say Ali was fueled by hate and is facing a number of charges including attempted murder. He is currently being evaluated at the Coney Island hospital.

"This is a New York for everyone, and that's what we want to bring back." added United for New York's Jonathan Berland. "We don't want to see New York anymore where we have people fighting fighting each other. We need to see there is a shared vision for all of us."

Some of the changes the groups acknowledged would send a message are harsher penalties to those accused and convicted of hate crimes, new legislation in the city to address and implement restriction on protests that are hateful and fewer restriction on the NYPD to allow full force in the extent of the law.

This latest incident continues to keep the Jewish community on edge, instead of them gearing up to celebrate the city's annual Israel Day this weekend.

The parade takes place June 2 on the Upper East Side.

ALSO READ | Victim speaks out after being doused in flaming liquid, set on fire on subway train

Kemberly Richardson has the exclusive interview.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube