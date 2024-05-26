Migrant wanted for murder of another migrant outside Manhattan shelter, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a migrant who is wanted for the murder of another migrant outside a Manhattan shelter.

Police say the two men got into a dispute outside the shelter on East 97th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The 29-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to the chest.

The 30-year-old suspect is currently on the loose.

Police have not yet released either man's name.

MORE NEWS: NJ man accused of attacking mechanic with bleach at service station

Anthony Johnson is live in Rochelle Park, NJ with details on a bleach attack.c

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.