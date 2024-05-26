  • Watch Now
Migrant wanted for murder of another migrant outside Manhattan shelter, police say

ByEyewitness News
Sunday, May 26, 2024 10:29PM
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a migrant who is wanted for the murder of another migrant outside a Manhattan shelter.

Police say the two men got into a dispute outside the shelter on East 97th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The 29-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to the chest.

The 30-year-old suspect is currently on the loose.

Police have not yet released either man's name.

