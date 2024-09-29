NYC Mayor Adams speaks at Sunday services at Bronx church after pleading not guilty

THE BRONX (WABC) -- It has been four days since New York City Mayor Eric Adams was federally charged with crimes including bribery, wire fraud, and accepting improper campaign donations.

Adams continues to ignore calls for his resignation as he sticks to his religious allies and community members after pleading not guilty.

Adams received a standing ovation at Emmanuel Presbyterian Reformed Church in the Bronx on Sunday.

In the house of worship, Adams was not confronted with allegations - instead, he was showered with prayers and support.

While Adams reaches out to his base, federal investigators continue building their case. On Friday, they seized electronic devices from the mayor's chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin. His inner circle is collapsing - the police commissioner, health commissioner and schools chancellor have all stepped down or soon will.

Despite that, Mayor Adams says he has a great team and will continue fighting for the city.

Adams now bears the scars of being the first sitting mayor of New York City to also be a criminal defendant. So far, Adams says he has no intention of leaving Gracie Mansion voluntarily.

"This is a great moment to step up and show all New Yorkers going through complexities in their lives how you must remain focused on agenda, and that's what I'm going to do," Adams said.

