NYC public school cleaners, handy workers to hold rally for improved contract

The workers are holiding a rally to ask for improved pension benefits.

The workers are holiding a rally to ask for improved pension benefits.

The workers are holiding a rally to ask for improved pension benefits.

The workers are holiding a rally to ask for improved pension benefits.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of public school cleaners and handy workers are holding a rally Tuesday to call for improved labor contracts.

They're set to gather at City Hall Park in Lower Manhattan at 10 a.m.

The workers are fighting for an enhanced pension benefit that ensures they'll be able to retire comfortably amid rising inflation and the high cost of living in the city.

Their current contracts expire June 30.

The 5,000 workers clean and perform repair work on New York City's more than 1,300 schools.

The workers say they, "conduct heavy duty and comprehensive deep cleaning and maintenance, including gymnasiums, painting, broken furniture, changing furniture, and everything else. In many schools, handypeople run all the systems in the school, including the boilers. During the summer they perform taxing work to get ready for back to school, including stripping and waxing, oftentimes with no AC."

The workers say they haven't had a pension improvement since 2018.

READ MORE: Memorial Day Ceremony held for service members aboard Intrepid

Reagan Medgie reports the ceremonies moved inside the Intrepid due to the weather.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.