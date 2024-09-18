Inaugural 'National Urban Rat Summit' kicks off at Pier 57

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The first-ever "National Urban Rat Summit" kicked off in New York City on Wednesday.

The event -- taking place at Pier 57 -- brought together a range of experts, like researchers at academic institutions and municipal pest control managers.

The groups is collaborating on ideas for best practices on rodent mitigation and advancing the science of it.

Rat sightings are down in New York after businesses switched to covered containers for trash instead of just plastic bags.

Mayor Eric Adams says he'd like more progress in the fight against rats. He says it's a quality of life issue.

"You can only imagine lifting up a toilet seat, and seeing a rodent come out," said Adams. "Or little garbage bags. You take the garbage bag outside and see a rat run across your feet. You think about that all day."

Back in July, Adams announced the "Rat Pack," which represent a group of anti-rat activists whose job will be to educate, engage, and take action on all things rat mitigation.

The program came after Adams introduced Kathleen Corradi as the city's first rat czar in 2023.

The event last until Thursday.

