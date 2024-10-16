NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos set to start in new role

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams continues to make changes to his administration amid his federal indictment.

The new schools chancellor, Melissa Aviles-Ramos, is set to start her first day on Wednesday.

She now becomes the highest-ranking Latina and Spanish-speaking leader in New York City public schools.

Aviles-Ramos previously served as deputy chancellor for family and community engagement and external affairs. She has seen each level of city schools from time as an English teacher to principal as well as educational administrator.

Meanwhile, Adams made another major internal appointment in his administration after the resignation of former Deputy Mayor Philip Banks. Former prosecutor Chauncey Parker is set to take up the role.

Parker previously served as assistant deputy mayor for public safety. That role focused on mitigating gun violence.

Adams looks to continue filling the holes in his administration several high-ranking officials stepped down.

"And we got a bench. We have a couple of people in the pipeline we're speaking with and communicating with. We'll fill a position. There's a deep bench in this city, and there's a deep bench in this administration. We have people who want to work for the city," he said.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city's current health commissioner, submitted resignation to the mayor last month. Vasan is set to leave office by the end of the week. Dr. Michelle, Morse, city medical officer, will take the helm on an interim basis as the city searches for a permanent replacement.

Meanwhile, a decision still has not been made on the mayor's selection for a permanent police commissioner. Adams says he and his team are working through a list of 22 candidates to see who might be the best fit.

ALSO READ | NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the gang violence in Times Square.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.