Tax revenue from tourists in NYC up, but overall tourism still down in wake of pandemic, crime

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Tourists in New York City are expected to fuel a record $4.9 billion in tax revenue in the current fiscal year.

That's according to a new report released Friday by State Comptroller Tom Dinapoli's office.

That's a 16% jump from 2020, driven in part by rising prices for hotel rooms and other services.

The amount of people visiting the Big Apple though, is still down from pre-pandemic levels.

Last year, the city had more than 62 million tourists.

That's about 7% less than in 2019.

Dinapoli points to crime as one of the possible reasons for keeping tourists away.

In the report, he calls on city and state leaders to focus on making New York a safe place for visitors and their families.

The lag was especially noticeable with international tourism, which, while up from 2022, was still 14% down compared to 2019.

Domestically though, more than 50 million people from the U.S. visited New York last year.

Dinapoli says recovery will not be complete until the city sees a full return of international and business travelers and more tourism-related jobs are restored.

READ MORE HEREOrganizers gear up for Dance Parade 2024 amid push for NYC zoning revision

Lauren Glassberg has the story in Lower Manhattan on the parade.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.