NYPD to ramp up crackdown on illegal scooters across NYC

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is set to crackdown on illegal scooters, ATVs and mopeds ahead of the official start of summer.
The move comes after a stark rise in e-bike and scooter-related crimes in recent years.
Crime stats released by the NYPD revealed that in 2022 there were zero reported crimes related to e-bikes and scooters.
In 2023, 23 incidents were reported. Meanwhile, in 2024, more than 80 e-bike and scooter-related crimes were reported.
The police department will also target ghost cars, or vehicles with fake license plates at toll plazas across the city.
The NYPD's efforts to ramp up its crackdown on illegal rides follow a police-involved shootout with a migrant who attempted to flee on a scooter.
Mayor Eric Adams, along with top brass from the NYPD, are set to visit Fresh Kills Landfill in Staten Island to crush and destroy scooters, mopeds, and ATVs that have already been seized.
