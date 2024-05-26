Off-duty NYPD officer killed in Orange County crash

MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- A one-car crash in Orange County killed an off-duty NYPD officer.
State Police say Juliana Torsiello, 25, lost control of her car Friday evening on County Road 51 in Campbell Hall.
Torsiello was on the force for three years and worked in West Harlem.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
MORE NEWS: NJ man accused of attacking mechanic with bleach at service station
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.