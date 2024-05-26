Off-duty NYPD officer killed in Orange County crash

MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- A one-car crash in Orange County killed an off-duty NYPD officer.

State Police say Juliana Torsiello, 25, lost control of her car Friday evening on County Road 51 in Campbell Hall.

Torsiello was on the force for three years and worked in West Harlem.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

