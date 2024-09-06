Permanent repairs to Queens-Midtown Tunnel to begin tonight with no impact to drivers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- MTA officials said permanent repairs on the Queens Midtown Tunnel are expected to start late Thursday night and finish by Friday night.
On Wednesday, water poured into the tunnel after a contractor drilled a hole in the tunnel's outer casing.
The tunnel shut down during the evening rush, creating traffic chaos as crews worked to plug the leak.
The city's Economic Development Corporation says a subcontractor doing preliminary investigation work related to the design of the upcoming East River Esplanade project "drilled a small perforation in the outer casing of the Queens-Midtown Tunnel," around 12:30 p.m.
Officials said drivers should not be impacted by Thursday night's repairs.
