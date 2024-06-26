Police investigating crash in Paramus, NJ; suspects ran away from the scene

PARAMUS (WABC) -- A unoccupied car was discovered smashed into a utility pole in Paramus, with the occupants apparently running from the crash
The white Mercedes-Benz sedan, with a cracked front windshield, was found on Midland Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.
Shortly after, Paramus police began receiving resident reports of up to two people in the nearby neighborhood
Police searched with a K-9, but found no one on foot. No occupants of the vehicle reported the crash
The crashed vehicle was towed as police investigate what led to the crash.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.