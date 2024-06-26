Police investigating crash in Paramus, NJ; suspects ran away from the scene

PARAMUS (WABC) -- A unoccupied car was discovered smashed into a utility pole in Paramus, with the occupants apparently running from the crash

The white Mercedes-Benz sedan, with a cracked front windshield, was found on Midland Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

Shortly after, Paramus police began receiving resident reports of up to two people in the nearby neighborhood

Police searched with a K-9, but found no one on foot. No occupants of the vehicle reported the crash

The crashed vehicle was towed as police investigate what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

