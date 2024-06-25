NYPD searching for suspects in fatal shooting outside luxury stores in SoHo

SOHO, Manahttan (WABC) -- Police are searching for multiple suspects after a man was shot and killed in SoHo outside a stretch of high-end stores.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Greene and Grand streets directly in front of Stone Island, a luxury clothing store.

A group of men mugged the 31-year-old victim on the sidewalk before one shot him in the right thigh.

The victim, identified as Bayonne resident Javier Osorio-Mejia, was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he later died.

The suspects got away in a black SUV.

The victim may have been out in Queens Monday night and was driving through SoHo as he returned to home to Bayonne and he somehow interacted with the suspects.

Detectives believe he was killed during an apparent robbery gone bad. Blood-stained clothes and a green pair of sneakers were left on the ground next to a Range Rover.

People who were showing up for work later in the morning were shocked.

"Pretty shocked that this is happening, I haven't experienced this before," said Hannah Crary. "North of Canal things tend to get pretty high-rent, so it's a little shocking."

Police are canvassing the neighborhood's businesses and buildings for surveillance video of the suspects.

There has only been one other shooting in SoHo this year. It happened on May 5 when 16-year-old Makhi Brown was shot and killed while allegedly breaking up an argument.

The NYPD says there have been 12 robberies so far this year in SoHo.

