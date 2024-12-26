$2M Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey; prize is 2nd in the state this week

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Someone woke up from their Christmas slumber $2 million richer on Thursday.
New Jersey lottery officials said one person matched all five white balls drawn, plus the multiplier, to win $2 million in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were 15, 26, 27, 30, 35. The Powerball was 3 and the Power Play was 3X.
Officials say the person won through Jackpot.com, a Middlesex County-based seller, so it's not clear yet which store sold the winning ticket.
This is the second winning ticket sold in the Garden State in a week.
The last one was sold on December 20 in Nutley.
Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar past $1 billion.
The jackpot now stands at $1.15 billion for Friday night's drawing - the largest prize ever offered in the month of December.
This is the seventh time that the jackpot has soared past the billion-dollar mark.
