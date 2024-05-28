Student athletes at Benjamin Cardozo High receive massive donation from Pro-BMX rider, alumni

LAURELTON, Queens -- Professional BMX biker Nigel Sylvester has pulled off all sorts of stunts all over the world but his career started right here in New York City, and now he's giving back and inspiring more kids to follow their dreams.

He was at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Queens to donate a new recovery room.

"I'm super excited. This project has been a long time in the making," Sylvester said.

The Laurelton, Queens native, who graduated from Cardozo High in 2005, donated the recovery room to help student-athletes before and after practice and competition.

The recovery room has a slew of products, including massage guns, leg rollers and normatec boots.

The return to Cardozo High also marked a full-circle moment for Nigel's mom, Anny Sylvester.

"Oh I'm so proud of him. Nigel has always been the person that likes to give back," she said.

Sylvester's brother, Adrian, added that their mom always taught them to pay it forward.

Megan Colby, principal at Benjamin Cardozo High School, said the school community is thankful to be remembered.

"Oh I'm so proud of him. Nigel has always been the person that likes to give back," she said.

Sylvester's brother, Adrian, added that their mom always taught the two to pay it forward.

Meagan Colby, principal at Benjamin Cardozo High School, said the school community is thankful to be remembered.

"The fact that he didn't forget us and came back and still came back and got this done for the kids is just amazing," she said.

