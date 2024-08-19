NYPD officer struck by suspect during attempted car stop in Corona

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- An officer was struck by a suspect during an attempted car stop in Queens Sunday.

It happened in the Corona section around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon when police tried to pull over the vehicle near 34th Avenue and 99th Street.

The suspect drove off from the car stop "in reverse at a high rate of speed nearly running over a small child walking with her mother and crashing into a building," NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said in a statement. "He then puts the car in drive, accelerates at an officer, strikes the officer as he tries to jump out of the way, pins the same cop between his car and a parked vehicle, and then takes off."

Police chased him in his vehicle, striking multiple cars, then on foot, where he was chased onto the number 7 subway line, onto a nearby building, until he was trapped.

The suspect was taken into custody with charges pending.

Meanwhile, the officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

