2 police officers hurt in crash while responding to robbery in Queens

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple people, including police officers, are being treated after multi-car pile up in Queens.
A police cruiser crashed into another car while responding to a robbery and injured several motorists.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on Springfield Boulevard and North Conduit Avenue in Laurelton.
The officers were treated for minor neck and back injuries.
It is unclear how many people were in the other vehicles but all victims are expected to recover.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.