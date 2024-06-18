Police detain 'strong person-of-interest' in Kissena Park rape of 13-year-old girl

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A "strong person-of-interest" is in custody in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Kissena Park.

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.

Within the past 24 hours, police released new images of the man they had been looking for.

Last week, two teens' playtime turned into a nightmare after police say the man approached two 13-year-olds with a machete-style knife and forced them into the woods in Jamaica, Queens.

Police say, he then snatched their cellphones, tied the pair's wrists together, and then sexually assaulted the young girl.

Investigators did recover the shoelace used to tie the children's hands together, along with a water bottle that the accused rapist left behind.

The suspect in the case has a distinctive tattoo that police say is on the chest of a boar with red eyes.

Police asked the community for help, and they quickly took action.

"We decided to create a tenants association, we have to do a neighborhood watch and we're forming a tenants association to protect our children," an area resident said.

These new developments come after the NYPD offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect

Chief of Patrol John Chell and Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry will be appearing on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 to discuss the developments in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

