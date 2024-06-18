NYPD releases video of suspect wanted in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in Flushing park

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- New York City police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted for sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in a secluded part of Kissena Park in Queens last week.

Surveillance video shows the man police are looking for riding a bicycle.

The new developments come after the NYPD offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man.

Video in the media player above is from a previous report.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Flushing park.

Police say two schoolmates, a 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, were in the park near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue when they were approached by a man who took out a "large machete-style knife" and forced them into the woods.

The individual then took the cellphones of both victims, tied the boy and girl's wrist together with a shoelace and sexually assaulted the female victim before fleeing.

The teens were taken to the hospital in stable condition after they returned to school to report what happened to them.

Investigators recovered the shoelace used to tie the children's hands together, along with a water bottle the rapist left behind.

"As a father, a member of this department for many years, this incident is a parent's nightmare," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

Authorities described the suspect they are looking for as a man in his 20s, 5'5'', with curly hair, wearing a black shirt, black pants, red sneakers and a green backpack. He appeared to have dental braces and a large tattoo on his chest depicting either a boar or a pig.

"The entire police department is focused on getting justice for this young survivor," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

READ MORE: New video of suspects linked to vandalism in NYC

Phil Taitt has the latest on a the string of acts of vandalism linked to the war in the Middle East.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.