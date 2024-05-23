Several students hospitalized after pepper spray exposure at Queens elementary school

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Several students were taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after they were exposed to pepper spray inside an elementary school.

Officials say 31 students and nine adults were exposed to the spray inside P.S. 219 just after 10:45 a.m.

Of that group, eight students and two adults were taken to New York Presbyterian Queens.

The rest were checked out at the scene and declined further medical attention.

Authorities believe it was an accidental discharge.

