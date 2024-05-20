2 workers rescued from trench collapse outside home in South Ozone Park

Two workers were injured after retaining wall collapsed on them.

Two workers were injured after retaining wall collapsed on them.

Two workers were injured after retaining wall collapsed on them.

Two workers were injured after retaining wall collapsed on them.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Two workers were rescued from a trench collapse outside a home in Queens on Monday morning.

It happened at 133-28 150 Street just after 11:30 a.m.

The NYC Department of Buildings said workers were doing waterproofing work at the two-story home where excavation work was also taking place.

The DOB said unstable masonry brick supports on the outside of the house collapsed during, pinning two workers in excavation area.

Both men were pulled to safety and taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were said to be serious but stable.

The workers are both expected to survive.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Gilgo Beach investigators return to murder suspect Rex Heuermann's home

Darla Miles reports from Massapequa Park.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.