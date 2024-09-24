Rep. Anthony D'Esposito accused of hiring mistress and fiancée's daughter: report

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, a Long Island Republican, is pushing back on the New York Times report

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, a Long Island Republican, is pushing back on the New York Times report

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, a Long Island Republican, is pushing back on the New York Times report

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, a Long Island Republican, is pushing back on the New York Times report

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, a Long Island Republican, is pushing back on a New York Times report that he employed a lover and his longtime fiancée's daughter in his district office.

Doing so could be a violation of House ethics rules.

"The latest political tabloid garbage being peddled by The New York Times is nothing more than a slimy, partisan 'hit piece' designed to distract Long Islanders from Democrats' failing record on border security, the economy, and foreign policy," he wrote in a statement.

The New York Times reported that D'Esposito hired his longtime fiancée's daughter to work as a special assistant in his district office, paying her about $3,800 a month.

The report also alleges that he employed a woman with whom he was having an affair. The woman collected $2,000 a month for a part-time job in the same district office. according to the Times citing four people familiar with the relationship..

Matt Capp, a spokesperson for D'Esposito, did not deny that the congressman had an affair and declined to comment on his employment of either woman.

"We do not comment on personnel matters," Mr. Capp said. "Congressman D'Esposito remains focused on fighting for real issues that impact Long Islanders, like securing our borders and ending the affordability crisis."

"My personal life has never interfered with my ability to deliver results for New York's 4th district, and I have upheld the highest ethical standards of personal conduct. Voters deserve better than the Times' gutter politics," D'Esposito added in his statement.

D'Esposito is facing Democrat Laura Gillen in a tight race in the NY-4 district this November.

She released a statement on the report calling for further investigation of "very serious allegations."

N.J. Burkett has the latest on Mayor Eric Adams and the optics during a scandal, resignations.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.