Responders practice rescue training for ice-related emergencies in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- With the cold weather not going away, emergency response teams in Paterson took part of extra drills in case of ice-related emergencies.

Responders on Tuesday practiced rescue operations at Barbour Pond in Garret Mountain Park in case a person takes an unexpected polar plunge into frozen water.

"They (responders) simulate their training by putting somebody in the water," said Paterson Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hall. "So that person goes in the water, they lay inside the water, somebody goes in there with them. The confidence is directing them. So if it was a live person, what they would do, talked them through it."

All too often, those who tempt fate and test the ice usually fall through and call out to be rescued. And that takes courage and coordination to safely pull off said rescue. The planning, strategy and knowing step by step risk of working on icy waters is vital.

"When we do ice rescue, it's reach, throw rope, go," added Paterson Fire captain Michael Scherer. "So first we'll try to reach somebody if they're near the edge and land and use a reach pole. If not, we could have a rope bag and throw it about 75 feet out to them to rescue them."

The responders are cladded with Mustang ice water suits. Paterson Fire Battalion Chief Frank Liscio says the suits have the neoprene sleeves, so that the water doesn't leak in and it stays. The suits also keep the responders from getting hypothermia.

Paterson is prevalent for having frozen lakes and ponds, but the Passaic River is dangerous because the current can pull a person under the ice. Just a few years ago, a group of kids had to be rescued because of that situation.

Scherer acknowledged that if responders have to go out past 75 feet, they will use an boat to help them perform the resuce.

