Surveillance video released after shoplifting suspect shot outside Queens liquor store

The store owner says the gun went off accidentally. David Novarro has details.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Surveillance video was released Wednesday showing a liquor store owner shooting a shoplifting suspect in Queens.

The shooting happened Monday night in Ridgewood after police say Kevin Pullutasi and Edwin Poaquiza, both 20, tried to steal bottles of vodka from Franja Wine and Liquors.

Prosecutors said 53-year-old Francisco Valerio tried to stop them when they attacked and Valerio pulled a licensed handgun from his waistband.

He attempted to strike Pullutasi on top of the head, but missed and the weapon went off, striking Pullutasi in the stomach.

Valerio said he only meant to pistol-whip Pullatasi and the gun went off by mistake.

Both shoplifting suspects are facing several charges, including robbery, assault and menacing.

Valerio was released without bail on Tuesday night, He is charged with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The United Bodegas Association planned to hold a press conference on Wednesday night. They say the surveillance video proves that Valerio did not intentionally discharge the gun.

"We are threatened, robbed, assaulted and looted every day and the bad guys get away with it. They are freed without bail and nothing ever happens to them. When we fight back we are jailed and in some cases prosecuted. This must stop," said Radahmes Rodriguez, President of UBA.

