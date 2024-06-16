Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns honorary Key to the City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sean 'Diddy' Combs returned his honorary Key to the City at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.

The Harlem native was awarded the key last September and returned it on June 10.

The Mayor's request was sent following the release of a video which depicts Combs attacking singer Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

In the request for the key's return, Mayor Adams wrote, 'I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence.'

