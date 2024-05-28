Sentencing for man in fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen 1 day after his birthday

The teen was killed one day after his 16th birthday in Brooklyn.

The teen was killed one day after his 16th birthday in Brooklyn.

The teen was killed one day after his 16th birthday in Brooklyn.

The teen was killed one day after his 16th birthday in Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man will learn how many years he'll serve behind bars today for murdering a Brooklyn teenager.

Justin Richey was beaten by a group of people just one day after his 16th birthday.

This happened in East New York back in 2018.

After the attack, police say Ralief Bradford pulled out a gun and shot Richey several times near Blake and Fountain Avenue.

He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Bradford is being sentenced for second-degree murder.

ALSO READ | Victim speaks out after being doused in flaming liquid, set on fire on subway train

Kemberly Richardson has the exclusive interview.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.