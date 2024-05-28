Sentencing for man in fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen 1 day after his birthday

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man will learn how many years he'll serve behind bars today for murdering a Brooklyn teenager.
Justin Richey was beaten by a group of people just one day after his 16th birthday.
This happened in East New York back in 2018.
After the attack, police say Ralief Bradford pulled out a gun and shot Richey several times near Blake and Fountain Avenue.
He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Bradford is being sentenced for second-degree murder.
