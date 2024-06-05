5-foot boa constrictor found in apartment on Upper West Side; animal was unharmed: NYPD

The snake has been placed with a foster guardian outside of the city.

The snake has been placed with a foster guardian outside of the city.

The snake has been placed with a foster guardian outside of the city.

The snake has been placed with a foster guardian outside of the city.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A boa-constrictor snake was found in a basement apartment on the Upper West Side on Wednesday, the NYPD says.

Officers were called to 140 West 87th Street at 8 a.m., where they discovered the 5-foot long reptile inside the kitchen sink of the apartment.

The snake was removed from an outdoor fence and turned over to the ASPCA.

NYPD

Someone in the building told police they observed the snake going in the basement apartment.

It's unclear who owns the snake or where it came from.

Boa constrictors are illegal to own in New York City, according to Animal Care Centers of NYC.

The snake has been placed with a foster guardian outside of New York City.

ALSO READ: 2 NYPD officers injured in shootout with migrant in Queens

Phil Taitt and Raegen Medgie report on the officers' conditions from Queens.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube